Who has Jake Paul fought previously?

Social media personality and aspiring pro boxer Jake Paul will continue his quest for respect inside the squared circle when he takes on MMA legend Anderson Silva. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Showtime PPV will handle the broadcast, which is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET.

Paul is a -185 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Silva is at +145 on the money line.

Paul (5-0, 4 KO), known as “The Problem Child” has yet to face a professional boxer, choosing instead to target retired MMA fighters, NBA players and other social media personalities. Paul already had a knockout victory over fellow YouTube personality AnEsonGib when he decided to upgrade his resume against former NBA point guard Nate Robinson. Paul won by a vicious knockout that became a popular internet meme.

Snoop Dogg’s commentary for the Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight had me in tears



“Ohhhh Laaawwwd” pic.twitter.com/nma39bAlOO — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) September 13, 2022

Paul decided his next target would be former UFC fighters. He offered Ben Askren a sizable check to get knocked out in the first round and then decided to go after his biggest challenge to date, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Paul defeated Woodley by split decision on August 29, 2001, in a fight that actually saw Woodley catching and hurting Paul on a few occasions. The fight was received well enough that they had a rematch in December after a fight between Paul and Tommy Fury fell through.

The second Paul-Woodley fight was rather uneventful until Paul dropped Woodley with a vicious knockout in the sixth round. The win improved Paul’s professional record to 5-0 with 4 KOs.