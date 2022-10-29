Stanford vs. #12 UCLA: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The #12 UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal meet up in Week 9 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Bruins are coming off their first loss with a strong chance at getting back in the right direction according to oddsmakers.

UCLA (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) fell short in a 45-30 defeat against the Oregon Ducks as Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 262 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and he rushed for 38 yards on eight carries. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 151 yards and a score on 20 attempts. Stanford (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) won consecutive games heading into this matchup and is coming out of a 15-14 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils as Tanner McKee threw for 320 yards with an interception.

UCLA is a 16.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -800 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +575 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 66.5.

Stanford vs. UCLA

Date: October 29th

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.