Pitt vs. #21 North Carolina: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The #21 North Carolina Tar Heels and Pitt Panthers meet up in Week 9 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. The Tar Heels are still undefeated in ACC play and survived plenty of close calls as they continue to win heading into Saturday’s matchup.

North Carolina (6-1, 3-0 ACC) went into the bye week off a 38-35 win over the Duke Blue Devils as Drake Maye threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Pitt (4-3, 1-2 ACC) will look to regroup from a 24-10 loss to the Louisville Cardinals as Kedon Slovis turned the ball over three times with two interceptions and a fumble. Israel Abanikanda rushed for 129 yards with a touchdown on 28 attempts in the victory.

North Carolina is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -150 on the moneyline. That makes Pitt a +130 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.5.

Pitt vs. North Carolina

Date: October 29th

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: ACC Network, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.