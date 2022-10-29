15 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The #15 Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies meet up in Week 9 at Kyle Field in College Station. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Rebels are coming off their first loss of the season and will look to get back on track against an Aggies team falling short of expectations.

Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) held a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter but lost to the LSU Tigers 45-20 as the Rebels allowed 500 yards of offense. Jaxson Dart threw for 283 yards with an interception, and Quinshon Judkins rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC) lost three games in a row and is coming off a 30-24 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Quarterback Haynes King left the game with an injury, but Jimbo Fisher indicated he’ll be available for this matchup.

Ole Miss is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -130 on the moneyline. That makes Texas A&M a +110 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

Date: October 29th

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.