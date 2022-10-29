10 USC vs. Arizona: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The #10 USC Trojans and Arizona Wildcats meet up in Week 9 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. The Trojans will look to get back on track coming off the first loss of the Lincoln Riley era.

USC (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) lost to the Utah Utes 43-42 prior to the bye week as Caleb Williams threw for 381 yards with five touchdowns in the defeat. The Trojans allowed 562 total yards of offense, and the Utes connected on a two-point conversion for the win. Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss, but the Wildcats appear headed in the right direction under Jedd Fisch coming off a one-win season in 2021. Jayden de Laura threw for 400 yards with four touchdowns in a 49-39 loss to the Washington Huskies prior to the off week.

USC is a 15-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -700 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona a +510 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 76.5.

USC vs. Arizona

Date: October 29th

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.