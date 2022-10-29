19 Kentucky vs. #3 Tennessee: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The #19 Kentucky Wildcats and #3 Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 9 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Volunteers will look to take care of business as double-digit favorites a week before the big-time showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kentucky (5-2) is coming off a much-needed bye week for Will Levis, who has been banged up in recent games. He left the win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs prior to the off week but returned and threw for 230 yards with a touchdown and interception. Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) has been one of the stories of the year in Year 2 under Josh Heupel, and the Vols smashed UT-Martin 65-24 with one of the top offenses in college football led by quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Date: October 29th

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.