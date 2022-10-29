8 Oregon vs. California: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The #8 Oregon Ducks and California Golden Bears meet up in Week 9 at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Ducks will look to remain the lone unbeaten Pac-12 team in conference play heading into Saturday’s contest.

Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) is coming off its most impressive win of the season when it beat the UCLA Bruins 45-30 behind Bo Nix, who completed 22-of-28 passes for 283 yards with five touchdowns, and he rushed for 51 yards on eight attempts. Cal (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) has gone more than a month without a win and will look to avoid a four-game losing streak as heavy underdogs in this matchup.

Oregon is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -850 on the moneyline. That makes California a +600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.5.

Oregon vs. California

Date: October 29th

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.