17 Illinois vs. Nebraska: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The #17 Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers meet up in Week 9 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Fighting Illini are in the driver’s seat for a spot in the Big Ten title game and will look to keep things rolling on the road Saturday afternoon.

Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) is coming out of the bye week and knocked off the Minnesota Golden Gophers 26-14 at home as Chase Brown carried the ball 41 times for 180 yards, and the Illini defense allowed more than 14 points just once all season. Nebraska (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten) also had the week off and lost to the Purdue Boilermakers 43-37 despite Casey Thompson threw for 354 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Illinois vs. Nebraska

Date: October 29th

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.