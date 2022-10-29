9 Oklahoma State vs. #22 Kansas State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The #9 Oklahoma State Aggies and #22 Kansas State Wildcats meet up in Week 9 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The winner of this matchup will be in the driver’s seat to pick up a spot in the Big 12 title game down the stretch.

Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) followed the first loss of its season with an impressive 41-34 home win over the Texas Longhorns last weekend as Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Kansas State (5-2. 3-1 Big 12) lost its starting quarterback Adrian Martinez with an injury in last week’s 38-28 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, so check the injury reports prior to game time. Will Howard would take his spot if Martinez is unable to play.

Kansas State is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -120 on the moneyline. That makes Oklahoma State a +100 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Date: Saturday, October 29th

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.