Florida vs. #1 Georgia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The #1 Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators meet up in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The top-ranked Bulldogs are coming off the bye week and are heavy favorites in this annual matchup at a neutral site.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) crushed the Vanderbilt Commodores 55-0 two weeks ago, and Stetson Bennett completed 24-of-30 passes for 289 yards with two touchdowns. The Bulldogs have to make sure they don’t look ahead of the Gators with a huge matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers up next. Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) went into its off week following a 45-35 loss tot he LSU Tigers as Anthony Richardson threw for 185 yards with a touchdown, and he rushed for 109 yards and a score.

Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2400 on the moneyline. That makes Florida a +1200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.

Florida vs. Georgia

Date: October 29th

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.