 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida vs. #1 Georgia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

Florida and Georgia face off in Jacksonville on Saturday, October 29. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Gainesville Sun Alan Youngblood / USA TODAY NETWORK

The #1 Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators meet up in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The top-ranked Bulldogs are coming off the bye week and are heavy favorites in this annual matchup at a neutral site.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) crushed the Vanderbilt Commodores 55-0 two weeks ago, and Stetson Bennett completed 24-of-30 passes for 289 yards with two touchdowns. The Bulldogs have to make sure they don’t look ahead of the Gators with a huge matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers up next. Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) went into its off week following a 45-35 loss tot he LSU Tigers as Anthony Richardson threw for 185 yards with a touchdown, and he rushed for 109 yards and a score.

Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2400 on the moneyline. That makes Florida a +1200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.

Florida vs. Georgia

Date: October 29th
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation