10 Wake Forest vs. Louisville: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The #10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Louisville Cardinals meet up in Week 9 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. The Demon Deacons will go for their fourth straight victory as they climbed their way into the top 10.

Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1 ACC) is coming off a 43-15 win over the Boston College Eagles out of the bye, and only loss to this point of the season came in double overtime against the Clemson Tigers. The Deacons have to be in must-win mode the rest of the way to get a chance at the ACC Atlantic. Louisville (4-3, 2-3 ACC) won consecutive games and is coming off a 24-10 victory over the Pitt Panthers. Quarterback Malik Cunningham left with injuries multiple times but returned to the game.

Wake Forest is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -175 on the moneyline. That makes Louisville a +150 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.

Date: October 29th

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: ACC Network, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.