7 TCU vs. West Virginia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The #7 TCU Horned Frogs and West Virginia Wolverines meet up in Week 9 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Horned Frogs will look to sustain their lead in the Big 12 heading into the stretch run of the regular season.

TCU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) has been a dangerous defense for opposing quarterbacks as starting QBs were injured in three of four conference games this season. The Horned Frogs stayed undefeated last weekend with a 38-28 win over the Kansas State Wildcats, which lost quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Will Howard to injuries. West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) is coming off a brutal loss in a 48-10 beat down against the Texas Tech Red Raiders as the Mountaineers were outgained 594-282 and turned the ball over four times.

TCU is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That makes West Virginia a +225 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 69.

TCU vs. West Virginia

Date: October 29th

Start time: noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.