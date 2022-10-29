Arkansas vs. Auburn: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers meet up in Week 9 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Tigers will look to get back to .500 as they lost three consecutive games heading into Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) ended a three-game losing streak in its last time out with a 52-35 win over the BYU Cougars prior to the bye. KJ Jefferson threw for 367 yards with five touchdowns, and Raheim Sanders rushed for 175 yards and two scores. Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) went into the off week coming off a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels despite Tank Bigsby rushing for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Arkansas is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -170 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +145 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.

Arkansas vs. Auburn

Date: October 29th

Start time: noon ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.