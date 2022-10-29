Notre Dame vs. #16 Syracuse: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and #16 Syracuse Orangemen meet up in Week 9 at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ABC. The Irish have won four of their last five games and will take on the Orange, which are coming off their first loss of the season.

Notre Dame (4-3) picked up a 44-21 win over the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, which were without quarterback Doug Brumfield. Drew Pyne completed 14-of-28 passes for 205 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and Logan Diggs rushed for 130 yards on 28 carries. Syracuse (6-1, 3-1 ACC) went through the first half of the season unbeaten until last week’s 27-21 loss to the Clemson Tigers, letting a 14-point lead slip away.

Syracuse is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes Notre Dame a +120 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse

Date: October 29th

Start time: noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.