Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The Oklahoma Sooners and Iowa State Cyclones meet up in Week 9 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on FS1. Both programs have fallen short of expectations early into the second half of the regular season but will look for a strong finish.

Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak prior to the bye week with a 52-42 win over the Kansas Jayhawks as Dillon Gabriel threw for 403 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Marvin Mims and Brayden Willis both went for more than 100 receiving yards. Iowa State (3-4, 0-4 Big 12) will look to avoid a fifth consecutive loss, and the Cyclones lost to the Texas Longhorns 24-21 prior to the bye. Hunter Dekkers threw for 329 yards with two touchdowns and turned the ball over twice.

Oklahoma is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -120 on the moneyline. That makes Iowa State a +100 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Date: October 29th

Start time: noon ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.