2 Ohio State vs. #13 Penn State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The #2 Ohio State Buckeyes and #13 Penn State Nittany Lions meet up in Week 9 at Beaver Stadium in University Park. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Buckeyes haven’t shown many signs that they’re not one of the national championship contenders as they look to stay undefeated.

Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) crushed its four conference opponents by an average of 35.8 points per game and is coming off a 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes behind four touchdown passes from CJ Stroud. Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) needs a win on Saturday to have a realistic chance at contending for the Big Ten East, coming off a 45-17 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers as Sean Clifford threw four touchdowns in the victory.

Ohio State is a 15.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -660 on the moneyline. That makes Penn State a +490 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.

Ohio State vs. Penn State

Date: October 29th

Start time: noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.