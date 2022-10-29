Michigan State vs. #4 Michigan: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The Michigan State Spartans and #4 Michigan Wolverines meet up in Week 9 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Wolverines will head into this matchup undefeated again, but the Spartans will go for their third straight win in this series.

Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) had last week off and went into the bye snapping a three-game losing with a double-overtime win over the Wisconsin Badgers 34-28. Payton Thorne threw the game-winning touchdown and completed 21-of-28 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns. Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) has been fantastic this season, and six of its seven victories came by multiple scores. The Wolverines crushed the Penn State Nittany Lions 41-17, rushing for 418 yards and four touchdowns in the victory heading into the bye.

Michigan is a 23-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2400 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan State a +1200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.

Michigan State vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, October 29

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.