Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez: Status for game vs. Oklahoma State

The No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats will try to stay in the Big 12 title race this afternoon when hosting the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys and there’s a question of who will start under center for this one.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Saturday morning that starting quarterback Adrian Martinez is a game-time decision for today’s game as he’s dealing with a leg injury. Backup Will Howard would step in and make the start if Martinez can’t play.

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez injury updates

Martinez sustained the injury in the first quarter of last Saturday’s loss at TCU. The dynamic senior transfer from Nebraska was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and how he looks in warmups will determine if he can go. He has thrown for 907 passing yards, ran for 565 rushing yards, and accounted for 13 touchdowns this season.

Even with the uncertainty, Kansas State is still a 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 56.