Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman: Status for game vs. Kentucky

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers have a tough test tonight when hosting the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats in a major SEC East showdown. Fortunately for the Vols, they’ll be getting one of their dynamic playmakers back on the field with wide receiver Cedric Tillman returning from an ankle injury.

The senior wideout announced his return on Friday while promising free cookies if he gets two touchdowns in this game. No, for real!

Announcing you're returning from injury via an NIL deal is peak college football.



Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman is back. pic.twitter.com/jk4gyJ7NNt — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) October 28, 2022

Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman injury updates

Tillman has played in just three games this season, tweaking his ankle in the team’s 63-6 victory over Akron on September 17. He compiled 17 receptions for 246 yards and a touchdown in his time on the field this year. In his absence, Jalin Hyatt has stepped up UT’s leading receiver as the Vols have skyrocketed up the polls.

Tennessee enters the game as an 11.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 61.5.