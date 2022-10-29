Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Status for game vs. Penn State

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will have a tough road challenge when visiting the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions this afternoon and will be without one of their dynamic playmakers.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Saturday morning that OSU wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not suit up for today’s game with a hamstring injury.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury updates

Smith-Njigba has been hamstrung by this hamstring injury all season long and has barely seen the field for the Buckeyes. He was taken out of the team’s Week 1 opener against Notre Dame and has only partially played in games against Toledo and Iowa, catching just five passes for 43 yards in his limited appearances. JSN was the top wide receiver on the Heisman Trophy odds board heading into the year and a prime candidate to win the Biletnikoff Award.

Ohio State enters this game as a 15-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 60.5.