UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX in Las Vegas for a featherweight title eliminator between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen. There will be 11 fights total (six on the preliminary card, five on the main card). The preliminary card begins at 4 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and live streaming for both the preliminary card and main card.

UFC Fight Night odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Main card

#5 Calvin Kattar: +100

#6 Arnold Allen: -120

Tim Means: +160

Max Griffin: -190

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: -195

Jared Vanderaa: +165

Josh Fremd: -155

Tresean Gore: +135

#13 Dustin Jacoby: -170

Khalil Rountree Jr.: +145

Preliminary card

Phil Hawes: -165

Roman Dolidze: +140

Andrei Arlovski: +190

Marcos Rogerio De Lima: -235

Joseph Holmes: +200

Junyong Park: -240

Chase Hooper: -260

Steve Garcia: +220

Cody Durden: +145

Carlos Mota: -170

Chrisitan Rodriguez: -350

Joshua Weems: +290