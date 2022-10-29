UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX in Las Vegas for a featherweight title eliminator between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen. There will be 11 fights total (six on the preliminary card, five on the main card). The preliminary card begins at 4 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.
ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and live streaming for both the preliminary card and main card.
UFC Fight Night odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Main card
#5 Calvin Kattar: +100
#6 Arnold Allen: -120
Tim Means: +160
Max Griffin: -190
Waldo Cortes-Acosta: -195
Jared Vanderaa: +165
Josh Fremd: -155
Tresean Gore: +135
#13 Dustin Jacoby: -170
Khalil Rountree Jr.: +145
Preliminary card
Phil Hawes: -165
Roman Dolidze: +140
Andrei Arlovski: +190
Marcos Rogerio De Lima: -235
Joseph Holmes: +200
Junyong Park: -240
Chase Hooper: -260
Steve Garcia: +220
Cody Durden: +145
Carlos Mota: -170
Chrisitan Rodriguez: -350
Joshua Weems: +290