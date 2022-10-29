 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 29. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 220: Kattar v Burgos Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX in Las Vegas for a featherweight title eliminator between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen. There will be 11 fights total (six on the preliminary card, five on the main card). The preliminary card begins at 4 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and live streaming for both the preliminary card and main card.

UFC Fight Night odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Main card

#5 Calvin Kattar: +100
#6 Arnold Allen: -120

Tim Means: +160
Max Griffin: -190

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: -195
Jared Vanderaa: +165

Josh Fremd: -155
Tresean Gore: +135

#13 Dustin Jacoby: -170
Khalil Rountree Jr.: +145

Preliminary card

Phil Hawes: -165
Roman Dolidze: +140

Andrei Arlovski: +190
Marcos Rogerio De Lima: -235

Joseph Holmes: +200
Junyong Park: -240

Chase Hooper: -260
Steve Garcia: +220

Cody Durden: +145
Carlos Mota: -170

Chrisitan Rodriguez: -350
Joshua Weems: +290

