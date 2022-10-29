Ryan Tannehill injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

UPDATE: The Titans downgraded Tannehill to OUT and Malik Willis will start in his place on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury ahead of a Sunday game against the Houston Texans. The team officially listed him as questionable on this week’s injury report, but given his status at practice this week, that might be a generous interpretation of the term. He initially hurt his ankle in the second half last week, leaving the field, but returning to finish the game.

Tannehill got in one limited practice this week, on Thursday, but sat on Wednesday and Friday. It look as if the Titans may have to make a game-time decision regarding Tannehill’s status for Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Even if Tannehill does play this week, it might be best to avoid him considering that he is still, obviously, dealing with the ankle injury. He’s thrown just six touchdowns in seven games this season, adding another score on the ground.

If Tannehill doesn’t play, backup rookie Malik Willis would get the start. A highly touted prospect who slipped into the third round, Willis is worth watching for fantasy purposes. He could give the Titans offense a little different look with his rushing ability.