NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, October 29

There are seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, so finding value in DFS lineups might be a bit of a challenge. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks, $4,700

Hardaway Jr. has been a crucial part of this Dallas rotation. He’s averaging 21.5 fantasy points per game and is coming off his best outing of the season in his last game with 27.5 DKFP. The Mavericks have a favorable matchup against the Thunder, which means Hardaway Jr. has good value.

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,700

Ja Morant is listed as doubtful, which means Jones is likely to start. He scored 24.0 DKFP in the last game against the Kings and is averaging 21.9 fantasy points per game. With extended minutes, Jones should deliver a good performance at a bargain price.

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets, $4,500

Harris did not play in Friday’s win due to injury management but he’s ready to go Saturday. The sharpshooter should get more looks with his teammates likely a bit fatigued, which means the opportunities will be there for a big game.