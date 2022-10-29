 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Hornets on Saturday

We go over some of the best betting options for Saturday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a shot against the Miami Heat at Chase Center on October 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors take on the Charlotte Hornets Saturday with the defending champions hoping to grab another win on the season. The Hornets will once again be without LaMelo Ball and likely won’t have Terry Rozier either.

The Warriors are 10-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 233.5.

Warriors vs. Hornets, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +10

The Warriors should win this game with superior talent and fresher legs. Charlotte doesn’t have a good answer for Stephen Curry and is coming off a tough game Friday. However, a 10-point spread this early in the season is simply too much to bank on. Take the Hornets to cover in a loss.

Over/Under: Under 233.5

Golden State will lock in defensively and Charlotte will be a bit fatigued after a game Friday. With Ball and Rozier out, the Hornets don’t have enough scoring to push the over on this total. I expect the Warriors to be methodical here as well, which should help the under hit.

