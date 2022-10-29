Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Bulls on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls meet Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. Joel Embiid and Zach LaVine sat out Friday and are expected to play Saturday as part of their management plans, so both teams should be at full strength.

The 76ers are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 221.5.

76ers vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -2

This pick is subject to change depending on Embiid’s status. LaVine should play and give the Bulls some fresh energy offensively. The 76ers are coming off a nice win over the Raptors, while the Bulls had a setback against the Spurs. Philadelphia is the better team if Embiid plays and should cover the spread here.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

The Bulls are in the middle of the league when it comes to scoring, while the 76ers are in the bottom 10. That level of inefficiency, combined with some tired legs, should help the under hit even on a slightly lower total than expected.