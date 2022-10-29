Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Bucks on Saturday

The Atlanta Hawks face the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday in a rematch of the 2020-21 Eastern conference finals. Both teams are coming off a game Friday, so there could be some tired legs here.

The Bucks are 5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 229.

Hawks vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +5

Atlanta has found something with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. The Bucks are without Khris Middleton again, so it’s hard to see how Milwaukee is going to consistently slow this guard duo down defensively. The Hawks don’t have an answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but I expect a close contest that should come down to the last few possessions.

Over/Under: Over 229

Even with both teams playing Friday, there should be enough scoring to push this total over. The Hawks are averaging 117.6 points per game while the Bucks clock in at 111.0 points per game. There might be some defensive lapses here with tired legs, which should push this total over.