Moneyline pick for Phillies vs. Astros in Game 2 of the World Series

Game 2 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros will take place tonight with first pitch set for 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Phillies took a 1-0 series with a 6-5 extra innings victory in Game 1 on Friday, J.T. Realmuto putting them over the top with a solo home run in the top of the 10th.

We’ll go over the moneyline odds for Game 2 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick below.

Phillies vs. Astros, World Series Game 2 moneyline odds

PHI: Phillies +125

HOU: Astros -145

This game will be a battle of which starting pitcher can set the tone as the Astros send Framber Valdez to the mound while the Phillies will put Zack Wheeler on the bump. Valdez has been consistent in the postseason and fanned 10 Philly batters when the two teams met in the final game of the regular season just over three weeks ago. For that reason, I’ll lean with the AL champs to even things up tonight at 1-1.

Pick: Astros -145