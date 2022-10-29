How to watch Phillies vs. Astros in Game 2 of World Series via live stream

Which team will take a 2-0 series lead in the 2022 Fall Classic? We’ll find out Saturday when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros square off in Game 2 of the World Series. The game will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET. Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler will match up against Astros lefty Framber Valdez on the mound. Philadelphia is competing for the third championship in franchise history while the Astros, in the World Series for the fourth time over the past six seasons, are looking for their second title.

The Phillies pulled off one of the more impressive comebacks in World Series and playoff history on Friday night in Game 1. Down 5-0 early in the game, the Phillies were able to rally to win 6-5 on a JT Realmuto solo HR in the 10th inning to steal Game 1 and homefield advantage. Kyle Tucker hit two HRs for the Astros, which suffered their first loss of the 2022 postseason.

Here are the details on how you can stream this contest as well as Game 2 moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phillies vs. Astros live stream

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: HOU -150, PHI +130

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.