What channel is Phillies vs. Astros World Series Game 2 on, when does it start

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros will face off in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday. The game will take place from Houston’s Minute Maid Park. Zack Wheeler and Framber Valdez are the probable starting pitchers, and both hurlers have been highly effective during these playoffs. Each allowed a total of two runs through two starts during their respective League Championship Series. Wheeler has a 1.78 ERA across 25.1 innings this postseason. Before Valdez entered the playoffs, he pitched five scoreless innings and struck out 10 Phillies in Houston on the final day of the regular season, Oct. 5. The Astros won that game, 3-2.

The Phillies came from down 5-0 to win Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night in Houston. Philly fell behind early in the game but was able to chip away, eventually winning on a JT Realmuto solo shot in the 10th inning to make it 6-5. The Phillies handed the Astros their first loss of the 2022 postseason.

Here is how you can watch Game 2 of the Fall Classic as well as the scheduled start time.

Phillies vs. Astros, World Series Game 2 TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 29

Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app