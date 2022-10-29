No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Kansas State picks and best bets for Week 9 Big 12 matchup

Saturday’s slate will bring us a ranked Big 12 showdown as the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys will hit the road to meet the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS, and will air on Fox.

Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) bounced back from a loss the week prior by taking down Texas in a 41-34 victory last Saturday. The Cowboys defense picked off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers three times, two of them coming by defensive back Jason Taylor II. Wide receiver Bryson Green had an explosive afternoon, catching five passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) came up short in a 38-28 loss to TCU last Saturday, relinquishing first place in the conference. Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez was injured early in the first quarter, leaving backup Will Howard to take the reins. Howard also got banged up, but returned to finish out the contest.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma State: 12th overall, 13th offense, 44th defense

Kansas State: 20th overall, 42nd offense, 11th defense

Injury update

Oklahoma State

WR Jaden Bray - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Kansas State

RB Deuce Vaughn - Probable (Undisclosed)

TE Ben Sinnott - Probable (Undisclosed)

QB Adrian Martinez - Questionable (Lower body)

QB Will Howard - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma State: 5-2 ATS

Kansas State: 4-2-1 ATS

Total

Oklahoma State: Over 6-1

Kansas State: Over 3-4

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas State -1.5

Total: 56

Moneyline: Kansas State -125, Oklahoma State +105

Opening line: Oklahoma State -1

Opening total: 58.5

Weather

67 degrees, sunny, 7 MPH winds E

The Pick

Oklahoma State ML

This game is effectively a pick ‘em with the spread being so low and OSU opening as the favorite. K-State has a major question mark with the status of Adrian Martinez for this contest and I’m less inclined to believe that they’ll get the job done with Will Howard starting. Give me OSU on the moneyline here.