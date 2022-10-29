No. 7 TCU vs. West Virginia picks and best bets for Week 9 Big 12 matchup

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain unbeaten on Saturday when hitting the road to face the West Virginia Mountaineers at noon ET. The game will take place at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV, and will air on ESPN.

TCU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) shook off another halftime deficit last Saturday to down Kansas State in a 38-28 victory. The Horned Frog defense shut out the Wildcats in the second half as K-State backup quarterback Will Howard took over for an injured Adrian Martinez. Meanwhile, TCU Max Duggan threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns while running back Kendre Miller ran for 153 yards and two scores.

West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) got absolutely torched on the road last Saturday, getting blown out in a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. Quarterback JT Daniels has seen better days, throwing for just 194 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Defensively, the Mountaineers gave up just under 600 yards of offense.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

TCU: 15th overall, 6th offense, 56th defense

West Virginia: 63rd overall, 35th offense, 83rd defense

Injury update

TCU

No new injuries to report.

West Virginia

RB Tony Mathis Jr. - Out (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

TCU: 5-1-1 ATS

West Virginia: 4-3 ATS

Total

TCU: Over 5-2

West Virginia: Over 4-3

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TCU -7.5

Total: 68.5

Moneyline: TCU -265, West Virginia +225

Opening line: TCU -7

Opening total: 70.5

Weather

68 degrees, sunny, 6 MPH winds E

The Pick

TCU -7.5

The Horned Frogs are rolling and will have the opportunity to run it up on what could be the worst team in the Big 12. Meanwhile, this may be an inflection point of the season where the Mountaineers pack it in and Neal Brown’s seat gets even warmer. Hammer TCU here.