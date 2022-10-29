No. 7 TCU vs. West Virginia picks and best bets for Week 9 Big 12 matchup

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain unbeaten on Saturday when hitting the road to face the West Virginia Mountaineers at noon ET. The game will take place at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV, and will air on ESPN.
TCU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) shook off another halftime deficit last Saturday to down Kansas State in a 38-28 victory. The Horned Frog defense shut out the Wildcats in the second half as K-State backup quarterback Will Howard took over for an injured Adrian Martinez. Meanwhile, TCU Max Duggan threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns while running back Kendre Miller ran for 153 yards and two scores.
West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) got absolutely torched on the road last Saturday, getting blown out in a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. Quarterback JT Daniels has seen better days, throwing for just 194 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Defensively, the Mountaineers gave up just under 600 yards of offense.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
TCU: 15th overall, 6th offense, 56th defense
West Virginia: 63rd overall, 35th offense, 83rd defense
Injury update
TCU
No new injuries to report.
West Virginia
RB Tony Mathis Jr. - Out (Undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
TCU: 5-1-1 ATS
West Virginia: 4-3 ATS
Total
TCU: Over 5-2
West Virginia: Over 4-3
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: TCU -7.5
Total: 68.5
Moneyline: TCU -265, West Virginia +225
Opening line: TCU -7
Opening total: 70.5
Weather
68 degrees, sunny, 6 MPH winds E
The Pick
TCU -7.5
The Horned Frogs are rolling and will have the opportunity to run it up on what could be the worst team in the Big 12. Meanwhile, this may be an inflection point of the season where the Mountaineers pack it in and Neal Brown’s seat gets even warmer. Hammer TCU here.