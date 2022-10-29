Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia picks and best bets for Week 9 SEC matchup

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0) will square off against the Florida Gators (4-3,1-3) in their annual rivalry game, and this one might be a little more special. The game is normally played in Jacksonville, but there have been rumors about the game not being played there anymore. If the rivalry moves to home stadiums in the future, one of the few remining traditions in college football will be gone. Kickoff is set for 3:30p.m ET and air on CBS.

SP+ Rankings

Florida: 3 overall, 7 offense, 3 defense

Georgia: 31 overall, 21 offense, 65 defense

Injury update

Florida

POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)

CB Devin Moore - Questionable (undisclosed)

Georgia

POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)

RB Kendall Milton - Questionable (Groin)

DL Jalen Carter- Out (Knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Florida : 3-4 ATS

Georgia: 4-3 ATS

Total

Florida: Over 4-3

Georgia : Over 1-6

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Florida: 9 overall, 12 offense, 8 defense

Georgia: 3 overall, 4 offense, 5 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -22.5

Total: 56.5

Moneyline: Georgia -2400, Florida +1200

Opening line: Georgia -22

Opening total: 54

Weather

89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain

The Pick

Georgia -22.5

The Dawgs will roll easily in this one. They have had some close calls this season, but they will take any chance to dominate against their rival. Kirby Smarts defense shouldn’t have a hard time shutting down one dimensional Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson who is only throwing for about 195 yard passing a game. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and the offense will start clicking again in preparation for their big matchup against Tennessee next week.