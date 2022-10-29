No. 10 Wake Forest vs. Louisville picks and best bets for Week 9 ACC matchup

The No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will hit the road on Saturday when facing the Louisville Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, KY, and will air on the ACC Network.

Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1 ACC) pummeled Boston College at home last Saturday in an easy 43-15 victory. Quarterback Sam Hartman was dialed in throughout the afternoon, throwing for 313 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception through the air and also added a rushing touchdown on the ground.

Louisville (4-3, 2-3 ACC) has started to gain some momentum, winning two straight games heading into this matchup. The Cardinals took down Pitt in a 24-10 victory last Saturday, a game where they stormed ahead with 17 points in the fourth quarter. The defense turned the game on its head when Kei’Trel Clark housed a 59-yard scoop-n-score touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Wake Forest: 27th overall, 16th offense, 70th defense

Louisville: 55th overall, 57th offense, 48th defense

Injury update

Wake Forest

DB Caelen Carson - Probable (Leg)

LS Jacob Zuhr - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

Louisville

RB Tiyon Evans - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Wake Forest: 6-1 ATS

Louisville: 4-3 ATS

Total

Wake Forest: Over 3-4

Louisville: Over 3-4

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wake Forest -3.5

Total: 64

Moneyline: Wake Forest -165, Louisville +140

Opening line: Wake Forest -4

Opening total: 63

Weather

74 degrees, partly sunny, 7 MPH winds E

The Pick

Wake Forest -3.5

Louisville has shown life with two straight victories heading into this matchup. However, they came against a lifeless Virginia team and in a Pitt game that required turnover luck to win. I predict that Sam Hartman and the Deacs offense will bring the Cards back down to earth. Lay the points with Wake Forest.