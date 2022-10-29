No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Penn State picks and best bets for Week 9 Big Ten matchup

The No.2 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) will travel to Happy Valley for a Big Ten showdown against the No. 13 Penn State Nittnay Lions. This game is normally a white out, which is an insane environment, but Fox wants it as a Big Noon Kickoff. Ohio State looks like the best team in the country right now, while Penn State is trying to pick up the pieces after getting embarrassed at the hands of Michigan a few weeks ago. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m ET and will air on FOX.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Ohio State: 1 overall, 2 offense, 5 defense

Penn State: 14 overall, 39 offense, 9 defense

Injury update

Ohio State

WR Jackson Smith- Njigba - Questionable (Hamstring)

Penn State

WR Jaden Dottn - Out (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Ohio State: 4-2-1ATS

Penn State: 4-3 ATS

Total

Ohio State: Over 5-2

Penn State: Over 5-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Ohio State: 2 overall, 2 offense, 2 defense

Penn State: 10 overall, 7 offense, 14 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -14.5

Total: 60.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -660, Penn State +490

Opening line: Ohio State -15

Opening total: 61

Weather

89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain

The Pick

Ohio State -14.5

If this game was a white out, it’d be a different story, but not today. The Buckeyes will likely roll in this one. Penn State gave up over 400 yards rushing to Michigan, and Ohio State has two stud running backs in TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams. If head coach Ryan Day chooses to line up an pound the rock, this will be over quick. Quarterback C.J Stroud has a bevy of weapons to rely on, but Penn State’s secondary is pretty good, so this could give him a challenge. This will be the Buckeyes toughest test of the year, but they should win convincingly.