No. 20 Cincinnati vs. C. Florida picks and best bets for Week 9 AAC matchup

The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-1,3-0) will travel to the Bounce House to square off against the Central Florida Knights (5-2, 2-1). The Bearcats are coming off a trip to the College Football Playoff last season. They lost a lot of players from that team, and they’re still good but playing at the same level as last season. UCF Head coach Gus Malzhan is in his second season at the helm, and has his team in prime position to compete for another AAC Titlie. The game is set to kick at 3:30 p.m from Orlando and air on ESPN.

SP+ Rankings

Cincinnati: 21 overall, 36 offense, 19 defense

C. Florida: 36 overall, 47 offense, 33 defense

Injury update

Cincinnati

POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)

N/A

UCF

POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)

WR Amari Johnson - Out (Leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Cincinnati : 2-4-1 ATS

UCF: 4-3 ATS

Total

Cincinnati: Over 3-3-1

UCF: Over 2-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Cincinnati: 52 overall, 47 offense, 57 defense

UCF: 48 overall, 48 offense, 44 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Cincinnati -2

Total: 56

Moneyline: Cincinnati -125, UCF +105

Opening line: Cincinnati -2

Opening total: 56

Weather

89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain

The Pick

UCF +2

UCF is a short home underdog, and should cover the spread at home. Cincinnati has only covered the spread twice this season, and played in several close games and this one will be no different. UCF John Ryhs Plumlee has been solid this season, averaging over 250 yards passing per game and 72 yards rushing per game. Take the Knights at home.