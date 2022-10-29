No. 8 Oregon vs. California picks and best bets for Week 9 Pac-12 matchup

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks have been on a roll since their Week 1 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. They continue PAC 12 play this weekend when they head down to California Memorial Stadium to take on the California Golden Bears at 3:3o p.m. EST on Saturday.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oregon: 9 overall, 6 offense, 44 defense

California: 80 overall, 108 offense, 33 defense

Injury update

Oregon

DL Sam ’Taki’ Taimani- Probable (ankle)

California

OL Matthew Cindric - Out (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oregon: 5-2 ATS

California: 4-2 ATS

Total

Oregon: Over 5-2

California: Over 2-4-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oregon: 72 overall, 78 offense, 57 defense

California: 110 overall, 127 offense, 78 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -17

Total: 58.5

Moneyline: Oregon -850, Cal +600

Opening line: Oregon-17

Opening total: 57

Weather

68 degrees, partly cloudy, 7% chance of rain with winds up to 9MPH

The Pick

Oregon -17

The Ducks got trounced in their Week 1 game against Georgia on the national stage and we think that’s damaged some fans’ perceptions of them. Oregon is a really good team in a relatively weak PAC 12.

Since that Week 1 loss, they’ve only had one game that’s been decided by 10 points or less. Plus Cal is on a 3-game losing streak, including a loss to helpless Colorado. Hammer the Ducks here.