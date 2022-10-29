No. 8 Oregon vs. California picks and best bets for Week 9 Pac-12 matchup

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks have been on a roll since their Week 1 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. They continue PAC 12 play this weekend when they head down to California Memorial Stadium to take on the California Golden Bears at 3:3o p.m. EST on Saturday.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Oregon: 9 overall, 6 offense, 44 defense
California: 80 overall, 108 offense, 33 defense
Injury update
Oregon
DL Sam ’Taki’ Taimani- Probable (ankle)
California
OL Matthew Cindric - Out (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Oregon: 5-2 ATS
California: 4-2 ATS
Total
Oregon: Over 5-2
California: Over 2-4-1
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Oregon: 72 overall, 78 offense, 57 defense
California: 110 overall, 127 offense, 78 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Oregon -17
Total: 58.5
Moneyline: Oregon -850, Cal +600
Opening line: Oregon-17
Opening total: 57
Weather
68 degrees, partly cloudy, 7% chance of rain with winds up to 9MPH
The Pick
Oregon -17
The Ducks got trounced in their Week 1 game against Georgia on the national stage and we think that’s damaged some fans’ perceptions of them. Oregon is a really good team in a relatively weak PAC 12.
Since that Week 1 loss, they’ve only had one game that’s been decided by 10 points or less. Plus Cal is on a 3-game losing streak, including a loss to helpless Colorado. Hammer the Ducks here.