No. 19 Kentucky vs No. 3 Tennessee picks and best bets for Week 9 SEC matchup

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers welcome the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats to Neyland Stadium on Saturday night at 7 p.m. to open up a really tough stretch of games for Josh Heupel and the Vols with No. 1 Georgia lurking just a week away.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Kentucky: 14 overall, 48 offense, 7 defense
Tennessee: 5 overall, 2 offense, 40 defense
Injury update
Kentucky
LB Jacquez Jones- Out (foot)
Tennessee
Cedric Tillman
WR Cedric Tillman- Probable (ankle)
DL Eijah Simmons- probable (lower body)
DB Kamal Hadden- questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Kentucky: 5-2 ATS
Tennessee: 6-1 ATS
Total
Kentucky: Over 1-6
Tennessee: Over 5-2
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Kentucky: 46 overall, 79 offense, 55 defense
Tennessee: 19 overall, 14 offense, 66 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Tennessee -12
Total: 61
Moneyline: Tennessee -450, Kentucky +360
Opening line: Tennessee -14
Opening total: 63.5
Weather
Low of 52 degrees, partly cloudy with a 19% chance of rain and 1 mph winds
The Pick
Kentucky +12
Josh Heupel’s offense is on a tear right now with Hendon Hooker leading that charge. Still, the Kentucky defense is really really good and their offense is no slouch either. Don’t get us wrong, the Vols should win this one, but Kentucky should keep it relativley close.