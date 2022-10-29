No. 19 Kentucky vs No. 3 Tennessee picks and best bets for Week 9 SEC matchup

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers welcome the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats to Neyland Stadium on Saturday night at 7 p.m. to open up a really tough stretch of games for Josh Heupel and the Vols with No. 1 Georgia lurking just a week away.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Kentucky: 14 overall, 48 offense, 7 defense

Tennessee: 5 overall, 2 offense, 40 defense

Injury update

Kentucky

LB Jacquez Jones- Out (foot)

Tennessee

Cedric Tillman

WR Cedric Tillman- Probable (ankle)

DL Eijah Simmons- probable (lower body)

DB Kamal Hadden- questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Kentucky: 5-2 ATS

Tennessee: 6-1 ATS

Total

Kentucky: Over 1-6

Tennessee: Over 5-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Kentucky: 46 overall, 79 offense, 55 defense

Tennessee: 19 overall, 14 offense, 66 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -12

Total: 61

Moneyline: Tennessee -450, Kentucky +360

Opening line: Tennessee -14

Opening total: 63.5

Weather

Low of 52 degrees, partly cloudy with a 19% chance of rain and 1 mph winds

The Pick

Kentucky +12

Josh Heupel’s offense is on a tear right now with Hendon Hooker leading that charge. Still, the Kentucky defense is really really good and their offense is no slouch either. Don’t get us wrong, the Vols should win this one, but Kentucky should keep it relativley close.