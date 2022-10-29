No. 10 USC vs Arizona picks and best bets for WeekPAC-12 matchup

The USC Trojans (6-1, 4-1 PAC 12) look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they head over to Arizona Stadium to take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 PAC 12) on Saturday night at 7 EST.

Arizona has struggled this year on defense, ranking 124th in the nation and are allowing over 36 points per game. Their run offense struggles too, with their leading rusher on the whole season racking up under 300 yards so far. QB Jayden De Laura has been slinging it, with almost 2300 yards and 19 scores to just seven picks.

The Trojans seemed to be living up to the hype under Lincoln Riley until falling their last time out against a good Utah team. Caleb Williams is still elite, with just one interception to 19 scores on the year. Reigning Belitnikoff winner Jordan Addison has seven TD catches to his name and over 500 yards receiving to lead a group of stellar pass-catchers.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

USC: 22 overall, 13 offense, 56 defense

Arizona: 62 overall, 42 offense, 80 defense

Injury update

USC

WR Jordan Addison- Questionable (leg)

LB Eric Gentry- Questionable (leg)

Arizona

RB Michael Wiley- Probable (oblique)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

USC: 5-2 ATS

Arizona: 4-3

Total

USC: Over 4-3

Arizona: Over 5-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

USC: 75 overall, 69 offense, 94 defense

Arizona: 47 overall, 22 offense, 47 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -15

Total: 76

Moneyline: USC -645, Arizona +480

Opening line: USC -15

Opening total: 75.5

Weather

High of 81 degrees, sunny with wind up to 10 MPH

The Pick

USC -15

The Trojans’ offense is one of the best in the country with weapons at the skill positions that very few teams can match. They’re going to put up big numbers against this Arizona defense. The Wildcats are good, but so one-dimensional, on offense. USC should be able to figure them out by the second half and run away with this one.