No. 10 USC vs Arizona picks and best bets for WeekPAC-12 matchup

The USC Trojans (6-1, 4-1 PAC 12) look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they head over to Arizona Stadium to take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 PAC 12) on Saturday night at 7 EST.
Arizona has struggled this year on defense, ranking 124th in the nation and are allowing over 36 points per game. Their run offense struggles too, with their leading rusher on the whole season racking up under 300 yards so far. QB Jayden De Laura has been slinging it, with almost 2300 yards and 19 scores to just seven picks.
The Trojans seemed to be living up to the hype under Lincoln Riley until falling their last time out against a good Utah team. Caleb Williams is still elite, with just one interception to 19 scores on the year. Reigning Belitnikoff winner Jordan Addison has seven TD catches to his name and over 500 yards receiving to lead a group of stellar pass-catchers.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
USC: 22 overall, 13 offense, 56 defense
Arizona: 62 overall, 42 offense, 80 defense
Injury update
USC
WR Jordan Addison- Questionable (leg)
LB Eric Gentry- Questionable (leg)
Arizona
RB Michael Wiley- Probable (oblique)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
USC: 5-2 ATS
Arizona: 4-3
Total
USC: Over 4-3
Arizona: Over 5-2
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
USC: 75 overall, 69 offense, 94 defense
Arizona: 47 overall, 22 offense, 47 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: USC -15
Total: 76
Moneyline: USC -645, Arizona +480
Opening line: USC -15
Opening total: 75.5
Weather
High of 81 degrees, sunny with wind up to 10 MPH
The Pick
USC -15
The Trojans’ offense is one of the best in the country with weapons at the skill positions that very few teams can match. They’re going to put up big numbers against this Arizona defense. The Wildcats are good, but so one-dimensional, on offense. USC should be able to figure them out by the second half and run away with this one.