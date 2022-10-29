No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M picks and best bets for Week 9 SEC matchup

We have a Saturday night showdown between two SEC West teams trying to bounce back this week as the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels hit the road to meet the Texas A&M Aggies at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kyle Field in College Station, TX, and will air on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday, falling 45-20 at LSU. The Rebels were cruising with a 17-3 lead in the second quarter before the Tigers completely flipped the game, shutting Ole Miss out in the second half and running away for the upset victory. Running back Quinshon Judkins piled up 111 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC) continued to show its midseason slide in a 30-24 loss to South Carolina last Saturday and questions are starting to be asked about Jimbo Fisher’s tenure in College Station. Starting quarterback Haynes King exited the game with an arm injury, allowing for five-star true freshman Conner Weigman to get reps. King is expected to play in this matchup against Ole Miss.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Ole Miss: 7th overall, 15th offense, 24th defense

Texas A&M: 29th overall, 68th offense, 8th defense

Injury update

Ole Miss

WR Jaylon Robinson - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Texas A&M

QB Haynes King - Probably (Shoulder)

WR Chris Marshall - Out indefinitely (Suspension)

OL PJ Williams - Out indefinitely (Suspension)

DB Denver Harris - Out indefinitely (Suspension)

OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko - Out for season (Ankle)

OL Aki Ogunbiyi - Out for season (Knee)

OL Bryce Foster - Out for season (Knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Ole Miss: 3-5 ATS

Texas A&M: 3-4 ATS

Total

Ole Miss: Over 4-4

Texas A&M: Over 2-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ole Miss -1.5

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -130, Texas A&M +110

Opening line: Ole Miss -2

Opening total: 53.5

Weather

59 degrees, clear, 7 MPH NW

The Pick

Under 54.5

Texas A&M may be reductive on offense but its defense is still stout. The Aggies will try to drag the Rebels down into the muck and force them to play on their rock fight terms. Take the under at Kyle Field here.