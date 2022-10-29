Pitt vs. No. 21 North Carolina picks and best bets for Week 9 ACC matchup

We’ll be treated to a Saturday night ACC Coastal division showdown this week as the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels play host to the Pitt Panthers at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC, and will air on the ACC Network.

Pitt (4-3, 1-2 ACC) took a hit in its ACC title repeat hopes last Saturday, falling to Louisville in a 24-10 setback. The Cardinals surged ahead with 17 points in the fourth quarter, one of the scores being a scoop-n-score touchdown late. Quarterback Kedon Slovis threw two interceptions in the loss while running back Israel Abanikanda did the heavy lifting with 129 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

North Carolina (6-1, 3-0 ACC) is coming off a bye week and has a chance to establish further separation atop the Coastal division standings with a win tonight. Two weeks ago, the Tar Heels took home the Victory Bell trophy by edging rival Duke in a 38-35 victory. Quarterback Drake Maye hit Antoine Green for the go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds left on the scoreboard.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Pitt: 49th overall, 31st offense, 67th defense

North Carolina: 44th overall, 12th offense, 105th defense

Injury update

Pitt

QB Nick Patti - Out indefinitely (Leg)

North Carolina

OL William Barnes - Questionable (Upper body)

RB D.J. Jones - Questionable (Lower body)

DB Ja’Qurious Conley - Out (Lower body)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Pitt: 2-5 ATS

North Carolina: 3-3-1 ATS

Total

Pitt: Over 4-2-1

North Carolina: Over 4-3

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: North Carolina -3

Total: 65.5

Moneyline: North Carolina -150, Pitt +130

Opening line: North Carolina -5

Opening total: 64

Weather

50 degrees, partly cloudy, 6 MPH NNE

The Pick

Over 65.5

North Carolina’s defense is one of the bottom 30 units in the nation per SP+ and Pitt’s offense could take advantage with Kedon Slovis and Israel Abanikanda dialed in. I fully anticipate a fun, high-scoring matchup so take the over.