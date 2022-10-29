Stanford vs. No. 12 UCLA picks and best bets for Week 9 Pac-12 matchup

We have a late night Pac-12 showdown on Saturday as the No. 12 UCLA Bruins play host to the Stanford Cardinal at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, and will air on ESPN.

Stanford (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) suddenly has new life and won its second straight game on Saturday in a 15-14 victory over Arizona State. Kicker Joshua Karty was responsible for all of Stanford’s scoring, going 5-5 on the day.

UCLA (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) came up short in its marquee battle against Oregon on Saturday, falling to the Ducks 45-30. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 259 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the loss.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Stanford: 73rd overall, 63rd offense, 81st defense

UCLA: 11th overall, 5th offense, 54th defense

Injury update

Stanford

RB Casey Filkins - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

UCLA

DL Martin Andrus Jr. - Out indefinitely (Leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Stanford: 2-5 ATS

UCLA: 4-3 ATS

Total

Stanford: Over 3-3-1

UCLA: Over 6-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UCLA -16.5

Total: 66.5

Moneyline: UCLA -750, Stanford +550

Opening line: UCLA -14.5

Opening total: 63.5

Weather

60 degrees, partly cloudy, 5 MPH winds NNE

The Pick

Stanford +16.5

Stanford has shown signs of life over these past few weeks and could put a scare into a UCLA team that is coming off a loss. Weird things happen late at night on the west coast and this has #Pac12AfterDark potential. I’ll go with the Cardinal to cover the spread here.