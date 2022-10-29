20 Cincinnati vs. UCF: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The #20 Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights meet up in Week 9 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Bearcats are one of two unbeaten team sin the AAC, but the Knights are right behind them through the first few games of the conference schedule.

Cincinnati (6-1, 3-0 AAC) knocked off the SMU Mustangs 29-27 coming out of the bye last weekend as Charles McClelland ran for 129 yards with a touchdown on 16 carries as quarterback Ben Bryant returned from an injury. UCF (5-2, 2-1 AAC) is coming off a surprisingly bad performance with a 34-13 loss to the East Carolina Pirates as John Rhys Plumlee turned the ball over four times with three interceptions and a fumble.

UCF is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -120 on the moneyline. That makes Cincinnati a +100 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.

Cincinnati vs. UCF

Date: October 29th

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.