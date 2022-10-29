Marine Corps Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Marine Corps Marathon will take place on Sunday, October 30. This will be the 47th running of the MCM and it returns for the first time since 2019. It is the fourth-largest marathon in the U.S. and is open to competitors over the age of 13. Runners will begin in Arlington, Virginia at 7:55 a.m. ET, and then wrap up at the Marine Corps War Memorial.

Start time

The race begins at 7:55 a.m. ET and competitors will have until 3:05 p.m. ET to complete the race.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action live will be in person. You can track individual runners' progress through the Marine Corps Marathon app. Local news will have coverage with results and highlights.

Course map

The Marathon of the Monuments will live up to its name. The USATF-certified course will start in Arlington, VA between the National Cemetary and the Pentagon. The course then weaves through Washington D.C. along the Potomac River and then circles back to Arlington.

A full course map can be found here.

Weather

At AccuWeather, there should be decent weather for the race. The high for the day is 64 with a low of 48. The weather description is “mainly cloudy” and there is a 5% chance of rain. While it could be chilly to start, the wind shouldn’t be a factor as gusts are expected only up to 5 mph.

Prize money

There is no prize money. In fact, this is the largest marathon that doesn’t offer any prize money.

Who won the last race?

The last two races were held virtually. The last live MCM was held in 2019 and was won by Jordan Topf in 2:27:43. The fastest female runner was Brittany Charboneau who finished in 2:44:47.