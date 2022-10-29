 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 17

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC for Saturday’s match against Altrinchan.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Supporters take their seats prior to the start of a National League fixture football match between Wrexham Association Football Club and Maidenhead United at the Racecourse Ground stadium, in Wrexham, north Wales, on January 29, 2022. - Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and American actor Rob McElhenney completed their purchase of Wrexham AFC in February 2021.
Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, are back on the pitch Saturday in Matchday 17. Wrexham will take on Altrinchan as both teams look to keep their winning ways going. This is the first meeting between these clubs this season. Here’s what you need to know about the contest.

Wrexham AFC vs. Altrinchan

Date: Saturday, October 29
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: None
Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham are three points behind Notts County at the top of the National League and are flying right now with no losses in the last five matches across all competitions. Wrexham’s last loss was to Notts County. They have 15 goals in those five matches.

Altrinchan have been solid as well, with just one loss in the last six matches across all competitions. They have scored 15 goals in those matches, so this could be a challenge for Wrexham defensively.

