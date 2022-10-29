Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Most Valuable Promotions brings its next PPV to you on Saturday, October 30. The Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona will play host for the night and the main event will see Jake Paul taking on Anderson Silva in an eight-round 187 lb. fight. The main card is expected to get underway at 9 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start after 11 p.m. ET.

Paul enters with an undefeated 5-0 professional record. He has beaten Ali Al-Fakhri, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and then Tyron Woodley twice. Paul attempted to fight Tommy Fury, but the boxer wouldn't get on the same page with him about their meeting. Four of Paul’s wins have come before the final bell and this should be his toughest test yet.

Silva is well-known for his dominant UFC run but has now made the transition back to boxing. His first professional loss came in a boxing ring, but it was way back in 1998. His next boxing match came in 2005 and he knocked out Julio Cesar De Jesus. Since stepping away from the Octagon, Silva won a split decision boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June 2021 and followed it up with a first-round knockout of Tito Ortiz in September 2021.

Paul comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -245 favorite while Silva is a +190 underdog.

