Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Katie Taylor and Karen Elizabeth Carabajal are facing off on Saturday in a lightweight title bout. We’ll be updating round by round.

By DKNation Staff
Katie Taylor, left, and Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, in the company of promoter Eddie Hearn, during weigh-ins, at The Drum Wembley, ahead of their undisputed lightweight bout, on Saturday night at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Matchroom Boxing will hold its next event on Saturday, October 29. The OVO Wembley, Arena in Wembley, London, England will host the event that will get started at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN. The main event of the evening will feature Katie Taylor defending her undisputed women’s lightweight title against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. The ring walks for the main event are expected to take place around 5 p.m. ET.

Taylor heads into this matchup with a 21-0 undefeated record. She only has six knockout wins to her credit, but that hasn’t held her back from being one of the most dangerous boxers on the planet. She is coming off a split decision win against Amanda Serrano that could arguably be called the biggest women’s fight ever as they headlined Madison Square Garden.

Elizabeth Carabajal is also undefeated heading into this fight with a 19-0 record. She is also not known to be a power puncher with only two knockout victories to her credit. Elizabeth Carabajal could be the perfect endurance test for Taylor. In her last fight, she won via unanimous decision against Lorena Edith Agoutborde in April 2022.

Taylor comes into the bout as a huge favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is a -6000 favorite while Elizabeth Carabajal is a massive +1200 underdog.

Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal round-by-round results

