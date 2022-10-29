Nico Collins injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Already offensively-challenged, the Houston Texans could really be hurting this week with a shortage of healthy wide receivers. Nico Collins is listed as questionable on the official injury report this week, and according to Texans beat writer Aaron Wilson, Collins is not expected to play this week. He was eventually officially ruled out Saturday.

The Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts in the late afternoon slot on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Brandin Cooks is also listed as questionable for this week’s game, but his wrist injury doesn’t seem to be a significant problem. Already locked in as the top option in Houston’s passing game, Cooks would be that much more attractive in fantasy football lineups this week without Collins.

But that’s if Cooks plays. There’s some speculation that Cooks could sit as the team fields offers for him ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

If Cooks joins Collins on the inactive list this Sunday, that would seemingly make Chris Moore the team’s top wideout. Tight end Jordan Akins could also see an increased target share.