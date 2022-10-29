How much are Jake Paul and Anderson Silva getting paid for Saturday’s bout

The circus continues to run with Jake Paul headed back to the ring for another bout. The YouTuber and professional boxer will face Anderson Silva at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, October 29.

The event will air as a Showtime PPV with a price of $59.99, and it affords both Paul and Silva a chance for a big payday. Purse numbers are frequently uncertain ahead of boxing matches, leaving us to rely on resources like “Total Sportal” with their reports of payments.

For this bout, Total Sportal is reporting Jake Paul will receive $1.5 million in guaranteed money while Anderson Silva will receive $500,000 in guaranteed money. They are also reporting Paul will receive 65% of the PPV splits while Silva will earn 35% of the splits.

Paul has headlined three boxing PPVs, starting with his third career bout. His fight vs. Ben Askren aired on Triller and he claimed it did 1.5 million PPV buys. Combat industry insiders are claiming it was likely half that number, but Triller has been hard to pin down on numbers.

Paul’s next PPV bout against Tyron Woodley on Showtime was easier to clarify. The Wrestling Observer reported a buyrate of between 480,000 and 500,000. The second bout is less certain. There was a report it was less than 65,000 buys, but MMA Fighting reported a source saying the figure would be lower than the first fight’s 500,000 buys, but “nowhere near the low numbers currently being reported” with digital sales likely bringing it up. Paul acknowledged it was a fight people were less interested in after his Tommy Fury fight got canceled, but he also said it did 200,000 buys.

This fight against Silva theoretically could bring in MMA fans, and it is also presents arguably the best boxer Paul has ever faced Silva only has four bouts under his belt, but he upset Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. in Mexico with a split decision in June of 2021. It’s unclear if that will be enough to boost buys, but it could also be the fight that ends the Jake Paul boxing gravy train.