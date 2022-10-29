Ja Morant, Joel Embiid, Terry Rozier headline NBA injury report for Saturday, October 29

We enter the weekend with seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with several big names on the injury report. Two in particular are worth monitoring on the second game of a back-to-back set. Here’s a look at Saturday’s injury report in the NBA.
NBA Injury Report: October 29
Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings
Victor Oladipo (knee) - OUT
Oladipo remains out with a knee injury. Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson should continue seeing good minutes in Oladipo’s absence.
Kevin Huerter (shoulder) - probable
Huerter has been off to a flying start shooting the ball. He’s expected to play but look for Malik Monk to take on a bigger role if he sits.
Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT
Terry Rozier (ankle) - doubtful
Cody Martin (quad) - doubtful
You can keep rolling with Dennis Smith Jr., Jalen McDaniels and Kelly Oubre as Charlotte’s value additions to fantasy/DFS lineups.
Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Seth Curry (ankle) - questionable
Joe Harris (injury management) - available
Harris is back in and has tremendous value, especially if Curry doesn’t suit up.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) - TBD
Embiid’s designation is important, because it shows that he did sustain some sort of injury. The team hasn’t provided more details but the big man who has a history of issues might be breaking down early in the season.
Zach LaVine (injury management) - likely to play
Ayo Dosunmu (head) - TBD
LaVine sat Friday’s game so he’s likely to play as part of the team’s management program. Dosunmu suffered a head injury Friday, so Coby White or Alex Caruso are likely to get additional minutes if he sits out. LaVine likely becomes the point guard in that scenario.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
Josh Giddey (ankle) - OUT
With Giddey still out, Tre Mann is the value play in fantasy/DFS contests Saturday.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz
Ja Morant (illness) - doubtful
John Konchar (shoulder) - questionable
Morant has picked up an illness and is likely going to sit this one out. Konchar sat Thursday’s game and seems likely to sit this one. Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones are the best options on Memphis when it comes to fantasy/DFS lineups Saturday.