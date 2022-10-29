No. 2 Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds heading into game week

The race toward the Big Ten championship continues this weekend as the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston on Saturday, November 5, with kickoff set for noon ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) looked for a half like they might be threatened by Penn State, but quickly turned that around into yet another blowout as they continue bulldozing their way toward the Michigan game over Thanksgiving weekend. Undefeated despite injuries plaguing their wide receivers this season, CJ Stroud is still putting on his best Heisman audition.

Northwestern (1-7, 1-4) lost yet another game to Iowa in Week 9. They haven’t won since their season opener in Dublin, so this matchup might be a painful one to watch.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern opening odds

Spread: Ohio State -33

Total: TBD